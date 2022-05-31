HollyGold (HGOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $683,264.04

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HollyGold has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $683,264.04 and approximately $248,374.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,449,798 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

