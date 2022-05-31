Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.27.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.