Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,067 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after acquiring an additional 215,130 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 73,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

