Honest (HNST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,332.00

Honest (HNST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Honest has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $96,332.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $909.26 or 0.02883247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00549959 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008204 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

