HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.09

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

