Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218,800 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 2.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $187,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,313. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

