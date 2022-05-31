Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after buying an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,680,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.