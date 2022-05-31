Hot Cross 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.72 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $9.72 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.40 or 0.01440772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00509338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

