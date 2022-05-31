Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 417,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,285. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

