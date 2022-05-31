HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 25,554,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,131. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.