Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

