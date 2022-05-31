Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HSQVY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 98,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

