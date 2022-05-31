Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HSQVY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 98,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

About Husqvarna AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

