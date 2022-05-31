HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 9%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 12,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 771,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 45.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 8.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 185.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 396,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.