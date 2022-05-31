HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 9%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 12,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 771,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.