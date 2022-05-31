Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRNNF. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Hydro One stock remained flat at $$27.73 during trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

