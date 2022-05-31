Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Trading Up 0.3%

Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:HYGS)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. Approximately 2,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.70 million and a P/E ratio of -23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.59.

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

About Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG)

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.