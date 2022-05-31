Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $32.57 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $359.59. 34,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $349.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

