Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Tops $86.29 Million

Hyperion (HYN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $86.29 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.95 or 0.99996304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

