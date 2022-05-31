Hyperion Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $85.40 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

