Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.71.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
