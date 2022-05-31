Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

