IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

