II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,909. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

