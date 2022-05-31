Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 4.7%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $243.51 and last traded at $246.06. 9,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,357,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Get Illumina alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.