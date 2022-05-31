Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 4.7%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $243.51 and last traded at $246.06. 9,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,357,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.06.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $433.08.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
