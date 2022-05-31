Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Up 25%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

