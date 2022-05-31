Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Up 25%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)
