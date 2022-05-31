Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.