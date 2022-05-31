Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.05% of R1 RCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

