Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

NYSE:DG opened at $228.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.53. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

