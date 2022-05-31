Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $278.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

