Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 579 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 295,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

