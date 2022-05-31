Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IMPHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,889. Imperial Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
About Imperial Helium (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Helium (IMPHF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.