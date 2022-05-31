Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMPHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,889. Imperial Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Get Imperial Helium alerts:

About Imperial Helium (Get Rating)

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.