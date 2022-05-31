Imperial Oil Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

IMO stock opened at C$72.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.79. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$72.36. The stock has a market cap of C$48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.89.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

