Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Down 25.3% in May

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ILPT remained flat at $$15.26 on Tuesday. 873,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,527,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,664,000 after buying an additional 105,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after buying an additional 410,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,299,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

