Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. 846,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,980,198. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. Infosys has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 477.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,093,027 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 275,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

