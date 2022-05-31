Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 1,070,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,509.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,519,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.