InsurAce Trading Down 16.2% This Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $682,874.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.01123751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00485429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008186 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

