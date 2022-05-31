International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.91

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 4620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,380,593.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 340,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $4,335,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

