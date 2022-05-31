Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 2,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,679. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

IVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Michele Klein acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $100,550 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.