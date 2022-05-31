Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 491,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 906,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,730. The stock has a market cap of $897.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,364 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.