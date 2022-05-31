Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.50. The company had a trading volume of 83,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.10. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.