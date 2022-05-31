iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.15. Approximately 10,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,164,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.
