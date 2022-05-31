iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading 2.6% Higher

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.57 and last traded at $137.57. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

