iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.00

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,821,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

