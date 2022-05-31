iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

