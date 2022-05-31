Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 709,230 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 351.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.98% of Afya worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Afya by 49.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Afya by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,215. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

