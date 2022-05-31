Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares during the quarter. Suzano comprises approximately 1.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Suzano worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Suzano by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Suzano during the third quarter worth about $3,303,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Suzano by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,034. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. Equities analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

