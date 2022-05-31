Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $25.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 505.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 431,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 2,581,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,620,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.