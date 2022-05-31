Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,740 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $63,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Best Buy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. 139,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

