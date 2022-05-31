Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $9.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 674.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,270 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,332. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

