Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,005 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.54 billion, a PE ratio of -208.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($126.52) to £120 ($151.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($129.05) to £111 ($140.44) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.84) to £115 ($145.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

