Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 58.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 44.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406,271 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 141,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

