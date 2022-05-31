Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348,225 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for approximately 2.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.21% of Itaú Unibanco worth $77,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 235,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 1,576,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,040,716. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

